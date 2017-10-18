Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Dawson had spent more than 50 years in care

Neglect by a care home contributed to the death of a severely autistic man who ate cigarette butts, a coroner's court has concluded.

Anthony Dawson, 64, died at Ashmount care home in Epsom, Surrey, from an undetected gastric ulcer in May 2015.

The jury at Woking Coroner's Court said the fact that a GP was not called when he appeared ill was a "gross failure".

Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Trust said it accepted there were areas where its care was not up to standard.

In a statement, the trust's chief medical officer, Dr Justin Wilson, said: "We fully accept there are areas where our care for Anthony fell short of the standards we expect within our residential services and are truly sorry for this.

"We will now carefully consider the findings from the jury and coroner today to see what actions we need to put in place in the coming weeks to improve the quality of the care we provide, in addition to the quality improvements we have already made since Anthony's death."

Mr Dawson suffered from the eating disorder Pica, where a person craves non-food items.

He had spent more than 50 years in care and had been a resident of Ashmount for 16 years.

His autism meant that he could not talk but he could understand most conversations.

Image caption Care Quality Commission inspectors found that the care home had numerous failings

Ashmount provides residential care for up to seven men with learning disabilities.

A Care Quality Commission inspection a few days after Mr Dawson's death found that the home was Inadequate, with numerous failings.

It was placed in special measures, but has since been re-inspected and rated as good.