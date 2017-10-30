Image caption The man suffered injuries at the same house in Farncombe where a woman died

A man found injured at a house where a woman died is under arrest in hospital on suspicion of murder.

They were both discovered in Wey Court, Farncombe, at 09:20 GMT on Sunday after reports of a concern for safety.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for a serious injury but was pronounced dead at about 10:10.

Suurey Police said the man suffered injuries - the nature of which are not being disclosed at this stage - at the same address.