Farncombe woman stabbed to death at her home is named
A woman who died after being found stabbed at her home in Surrey has been named as Mary Steel.
She was discovered at the address in Wey Court, Farncombe, at 09:20 GMT on Sunday, along with an injured 57-year-old man.
The man, who was taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Steel died from a stab wound. Her next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.
Det Ch Insp Jo Hayes said: "We would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone going into or coming out of the house the night before and the morning of the incident."