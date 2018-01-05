Image copyright AFP / Getty Image caption Jason Puncheon arrived at court walking with the aid of crutches following a match injury

A Crystal Palace footballer is to stand trial after denying assaulting a Surrey nightclub doorman with his belt.

Midfielder Jason Puncheon, 31, was charged after a disturbance near the Mishiko bar on Church Street, Reigate, on 17 December.

He pleaded not guilty to common assault and a public order offence at Guildford Magistrates' Court.

An offensive weapons charge has been withdrawn. Mr Puncheon has been bailed until 4 June.

He arrived at court walking with the aid of crutches, having been injured in a match against Manchester City on Sunday.

The trial will be heard at Staines Magistrates' Court on 4 June.