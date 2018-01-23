Surrey

Two men killed in Felbridge collision

  • 23 January 2018

Two men have died after a crash involving two vehicles in Surrey.

Both men were in a Skoda Octavia when it collided with a LDV Maxus van on the A22 Eastbourne Road, Felbridge, on Monday.

A man and a woman in the van suffered serious but not life threatening injuries. A two-year-old child with them was uninjured.

Any witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 18.30 GMT, are asked to contact police.

