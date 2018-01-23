Image copyright Solum Image caption The planning inspector and council agreed the plans had "polarised opinion"

A £150m development described by campaigners as the 'Great Wall of Guildford' will go ahead after it was approved by a government inspector.

The scheme will bring a new station and 438 homes, but the council, which saw its refusal of the plan overturned, said the move was disappointing.

Chairman of the town's civic society Julian Lyon tweeted the decision was "a victory for pigheaded planning".

No-one from the developer, Solum, was available to talk to the BBC.

But before the planning inquiry took place, Solum said the regeneration scheme would deliver a new station building, £25m of station improvements, 438 homes, office space and a "radically-enhanced station environment", following five years of engagement with the council and residents.

The planning inspector wrote that a good deal of the council's concerns had been addressed.

Approving the scheme, he said the proposals met statutory requirements, avoided harm to heritage assets and offered tangible benefits.

The inspector also said the Guildford Society had used "passionate and provocative language" to describe the development as the "Great Wall of Guildford" or a "monster", and he said the plans had "polarised opinion".

Guildford Borough Council leader Paul Spooner said: "We agree with the inspector's conclusion that this proposal has 'polarised opinion' and will cause some 'shock'."

He said the scheme had "poor design", "little gain" for station users and did not provide enough affordable housing.

Mr Spooner also said the authority would consider all options open to it.

In a statement, the Guildford Society said: "The society is disappointed by this decision and is currently considering the inspector's judgement in detail."