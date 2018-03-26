Frensham crash: Woman in 70s dies in collision
- 26 March 2018
A woman in her 70s has died in a crash involving two cars.
The two vehicles collided on the A287 Frensham Road just before 18:00 BST on Sunday, Surrey Police said.
The woman, who was driving a Mazda car, died at the scene. The driver of a Land Rover was taken to hospital with injuries.
Surrey Police officers said they were keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard the collision or had dashcam footage of the crash.