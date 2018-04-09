Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Ionut Gogonet was found in a road in Surrey

A man has been charged with failing to stop after a collision after a man's body was found lying in a Surrey road.

Ionut Gogonet, 29, from the Maybury area of Woking, was found in Monument Road in the early hours of 8 October. He died at the scene.

Zeshaan Mahmood, 23, of Maybury Hill, was also charged with failing to report being in a collision and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

He is due to appear at Guilford Magistrates Court on 1 May.