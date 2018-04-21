Van driver dies after crashing into parked cars in Shepperton
- 21 April 2018
A driver died when his van crashed into two parked cars.
His female passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash on the B376 Laleham Road, in Shepperton, which happened at about 00:36 BST.
Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for anyone who saw the black Citroen van to contact them.
They are also keen to see any dashcam footage taken by motorists using the B376 between Staines and Shepperton between midnight and 00:45.