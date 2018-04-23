Image copyright Google Image caption A trial has been set for 28 August at Guildford Crown Court

A former day nursery worker is to face a trial for offences relating to child sexual abuse imagery.

Alison Whateley, 43, from Farnham, Surrey, was arrested in September 2017 as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

She worked for a number of nurseries including ones in Teddington and Hampton Wick, the NCA said.

Ms Whateley pleaded not guilty at Guildford Crown Court and will face a trial on 28 August.

The charges are making an indecent photo of a child and intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of a summary offence.