Image copyright Google Image caption PC Marc Sturrock has been suspended from his duties

A Surrey police officer has been charged following an allegation of domestic-related stalking.

PC Marc Sturrock, 46, based at Reigate Police Station, was arrested in October and placed on restricted duties.

Surrey Police said the alleged offence took place between 18 August and 12 October last year.

PC Sturrock was immediately suspended from duty after he was charged, the force said. He will appear at Maidstone Magistrates Court on 1 June.