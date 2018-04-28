Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption The men can be seen picking up the cash machine after the ram-raid

A group of masked men were caught on film ram-raiding a Co-op to rip out a cash machine.

The gang of five struck at 03:15 BST on Friday at the store in High Street, Great Bookham.

Two vehicles were used in the burglary - a white Suzuki van and a blue Toyota four-wheel drive, both of which had been stolen.

The men were seen between the two cars, all wearing balaclavas, Surrey Police said. The force appealed for witnesses.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption The men were using two stolen vehicles

Police were first called at 03:30 BST to reports of the raid. Officers attended and cordoned off the area.

An hour later, at 04:30 BST, police received a report that the Toyota had crashed into metal railings and been abandoned on Headley Road, with the engine still running.

The amount of cash stolen has not been disclosed.