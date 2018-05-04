Image caption Conservative council leader Martin Smith said people were not happy with house building targets

The Conservative Party has lost eight seats in Tandridge, reducing its majority on the Surrey council to one seat.

The Tories now have just 22 seats on the district council - the exact number needed to maintain a majority.

The upset has been put down partly to concerns over new housing in the district, which is 94% greenbelt.

Alongside the 22 Conservatives, there are now nine Liberal Democrats, seven independents and four residents.

'Not happy'

Conservative leader of the council Martin Smith said: "I've lost a lot of hardworking, dedicated councillors which is obviously very sad."

"If I am to criticise the government I would say it's the mixed messages over the greenbelt are crucifying us.

"People are not happy with the government house building targets which were being set."

Sam Gyimah, MP for East Surrey tweeted that it was a "tough night in Tandridge on the back of local planning and housing issues".

Skip Twitter post by @SamGyimah Tough night in Tandridge, on the back of local planning & housing issues. We’ve lost some of our most hardworking and committed councillors. Commiserations, and thanks to you all, for your years of public service for the community. — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) May 4, 2018 Report

Liberal Democrat Jeffrey Gray said he was "thrilled" to take the village of Whyteleafe from the Conservatives.

He added: "Our battle has been about keeping vital services going for local people and I am very pleased we have come out on top with that one."

Meanwhile, councillor Catherine Sayer of the Oxted and Limpsfield Residents' Group said she was "absolutely delighted" to be elected.

She added: "When I was canvassing I found quite a lot of disquiet about how the residents are represented at the moment and I guess the vote is a reflection of that."

The overall voter turnout in the district was 41%.

Analysis: BBC Surrey political reporter Jack Fiehn

In the end, it was the Oxted and Limpsfield Residents group and other independents in Tandridge who were celebrating after they won five seats from the Conservatives.

Senior Tories described the results as "disappointing" and partly blamed the losses on proposals to build a "garden village".

The aim is to build thousands of new homes to improve affordability, but in a district which is 94% greenbelt the tensions and challenges surrounding that are only too apparent.