Vehicle deliberately driven at man in Hersham
A man has suffered serious injuries after a vehicle was deliberately driven at him in a village.
He was targeted in the Longmore Road area of Hersham, in Surrey, at about 19:45 BST on Saturday. Police said they were treating it as a serious assault.
The victim has undergone surgery for the injuries he suffered and remains in hospital in a serious condition.
In an appeal for witnesses, officers have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.