Image copyright AFP / Getty Image caption Jason Puncheon arrived at court walking with the aid of crutches following a match injury

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has admitted lashing out at nightclub doorman with his belt.

Puncheon, 31, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court for the start of his trial, but changed his plea.

The footballer, of The Warren in Kingswood, Surrey, admitted a public order offence from 17 December near the Mishiko bar on Church Street, Reigate.

When a bouncer who confiscated the belt tried to return it, Puncheon told him to "keep it... buy a house with it".

'Arrest me, arrest me'

Prosecutor Craig Warsama told the court that after the incident Puncheon was "irate".

"He was shouting 'arrest me, arrest me' in what was described as an aggressive tone," Mr Warsama said.

The court was told a bouncer returned the belt, but the footballer replied: "Keep it, keep it. Buy it. Buy a house with it."

CCTV footage played to the court showed Puncheon lashing out.

Puncheon's lawyer Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC said he was acting in self-defence after claiming someone had attempted to strike his wife, and that his friend had been punched.

A further charge of assault by beating was dropped after no evidence was offered by the prosecution.