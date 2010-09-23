Part of a town centre in Sussex was cordoned off while police officers search for two men believed to be armed with a gun.

Officers said two men threatened the woman at her home at about 1130 BST, and she sought refuge in the Santander bank in South Road, Haywards Heath.

Sussex Police said most of the town centre was reopened at about 1600 BST.

Officers believe it was a "targeted incident" and do not believe the public was at risk.

'Continue their business'

Det Insp Russ Sheppard said: "I would like to emphasise that we do not believe there is a risk to the public from these two men.

"We are doing everything we can to track down these men and there is no reason why people can't continue on their business in Haywards Heath during this time."

The first man is described as white, aged about 40, 5ft 7in tall, of small build with mousey coloured short hair.

He was wearing brown boots, jeans, a white shirt, a white wrist watch and a black wax jacket. He also had a tribal band tattoo on his left wrist.

The second man was said to be white, about 32 years old, more than 6ft tall and with a shaved head.

He was wearing a light grey fleece jacket, blue jeans and shiny brown leather shoes.