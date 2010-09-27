A 54-year-old man was killed and and his teenage daughter was seriously injured when the car he was driving hit a parked vehicle in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said the man died after his Caterham 7 car left the road and crashed into a Land Rover Discovery on the A283 Steyning Road near Shoreham.

His 17-year-old daughter suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the incident on Sunday.

She is being treated at Hurstwood Park Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The road was closed for nearly five hours following the crash at about 0700 BST.

Sussex Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.