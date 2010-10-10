Image caption Matt Hellier, from Bexhill, and his teammates helped the club launch its boathouse appeal

A rowing club which nurtured four members who became the first team to row from Australia to Mauritius is raising money to rebuild its boathouse.

Brothers Nick and Phil McCorry, Matt Hellier and Ian Allen, who belong to Bexhill Rowing Club, completed the Indian Rowing Race in June 2009.

Now the team has helped to launch a fundraising campaign for a new HQ.

"We are trying to raise tens of thousands of pounds to save our clubhouse," said Mr Hellier.

"We are having a new structure built, but for us to continue as a club we need to pay for everything inside - all the fixtures, all the fittings, the racking and everything that we need to continue as a working rowing club."

An open day was held on Saturday to say farewell to the old boathouse, followed by a fireworks display.