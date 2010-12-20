Nine people were injured in a suspected arson attack at a block of flats in West Sussex.

Firefighters spent about an hour tackling the blaze which started at Locks Court, Grange Road, Southwick, at about 2330 GMT on Sunday.

An elderly woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious smoke inhalation, eight others were treated at the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service think it was started deliberately.

A fire investigation officer is currently working with Sussex Police to determine the exact cause of the fire.