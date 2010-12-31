A boy questioned on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a man in West Sussex has been released on bail.

Frank Rhoder, 49, of Valencia Road, Worthing, was discovered by police with head injuries at his home address on Wednesday evening.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested in the early hours of Thursday had been bailed until 15 February.

'Tragic outcome'

Police said they would not release the results of a post-mortem examination until toxicology tests had been carried out.

It is believed the suspect and dead man were known to each other.

Det Insp Phil Mays, of Sussex Police, said: "The investigation into Frank's death will continue while we seek expert medical opinion.

"This incident was confined to the address with a tragic outcome for all parties involved."