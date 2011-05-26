Four men have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson following a fire at a warehouse in West Sussex.

Fire crews from six stations attended the blaze at Harwood Industrial Estate, Harwood Road, Littlehampton in the early hours of 25 August last year.

Three men aged 22, 25 and 28 from Portsmouth, Hampshire have been charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

A man from Littlehampton has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson and fraud by false representation.

All four men are due to appear before Worthing magistrates on 2 June.