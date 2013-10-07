Four paperboys robbed on rounds in Worthing

Four paperboys have been attacked and robbed while doing their rounds in Worthing, West Sussex.

The four boys on bicycles left two newsagents in Elm Grove and South Street, at about 07:00 BST to deliver newspapers, police said.

Shortly after beginning their rounds each boy was attacked and robbed. Cycles and mobile phones were taken.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in police custody.

None of the boys, whose ages are not yet known, were injured.