Pensioner killed in Eastbourne house fire

A pensioner has died in a fire at a property in Eastbourne.

The 85-year-old woman was unconscious when she was rescued by firefighters from the blaze in Darley Road, at about 13:50 BST on Sunday.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue and ambulance staff tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.

The fire service remained at the scene until 22:00. An investigation found the fire was started accidentally, a spokesman said.