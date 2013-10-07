Pensioner killed in Eastbourne house fire
- 7 October 2013
A pensioner has died in a fire at a property in Eastbourne.
The 85-year-old woman was unconscious when she was rescued by firefighters from the blaze in Darley Road, at about 13:50 BST on Sunday.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue and ambulance staff tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.
The fire service remained at the scene until 22:00. An investigation found the fire was started accidentally, a spokesman said.