Woman raped in 'vicious' Sussex forest attack

A woman was raped by two men in what police described as a "vicious" attack in a forest in West Sussex.

The 20-year-old was walking from Regents Close to Woodmans Hill in Crawley when she was approached by the men, who attacked her in the adjoining Broadfield Forest.

The attackers are described as white, and aged in their 30s.

The incident happened between 12:00 BST and 12:30 BST on Sunday. Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.