Chichester pair bailed in assisted suicide investigation

A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting a suicide have been bailed until 23 December.

The 65-year-old woman and a man of 25, both from the Chichester area, were first questioned in August.

Sussex Police said they were looking into claims two people had planned to help a "vulnerable" pensioner end his life in a Swiss clinic.

They have asked for an assessment of the 71-year-old man's mental capacity and are continuing their inquiries.