Worthing paperboy robberies: Man charged
- 8 October 2013
- From the section Sussex
A man has been charged after four paperboys were attacked and robbed while doing their rounds in Worthing, West Sussex.
The boys worked for shops on South Street in the town and were attacked on Monday.
An 19-year-old man has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery and theft.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 5 November.