James Bond unit Royal Marines attacked before troop honour

Five off-duty Royal Marines were attacked by a gang of men in a Sussex seaside town hours before their unit received the freedom of the resort.

The men aged 20 to 35 were set upon as they walked back to their accommodation from Coco Lounge in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said two local men were arrested and bailed over the attack that happened on Saturday morning.

The unit is named after the commandos who inspired Ian Fleming's James Bond.

The five men were treated at Worthing Hospital for facial injuries including a broken nose, bruising and cuts.

PC Hayley Noyes said: "We believe this incident followed an altercation in the Coco Lounge earlier in the evening."

Littlehampton Town Council conferred the freedom of the town on 30 Commando Unit IX Group to acknowledge the links between the unit and James Bond.

Some 80 troops were inspected on Caffyns Field in Beach Road before marching through the town centre led by their band.

The Ministry of Defence has not commented on the incident.