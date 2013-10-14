Battle of Hastings anniversary plans under way

Image caption The Bayeux Tapestry depicts the Battle of Hastings and the death of King Harold

Plans are under way to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings on 14 October 2016.

A committee led by Peter Field, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, has been set up to organise a series of events in Battle, near Hastings.

It is hoped a senior member of the royal family will help mark the anniversary of the battle which led to the conquest of England by the Normans.

A memorial service for the Saxon and Normans who were killed will be held.

The day's event will end with a military band and marching display through the town centre of Battle and a flag lowering ceremony at dusk.