Hastings Pier shares sales total more than £70k

  • 14 October 2013
Proposed renovated pier
Image caption Hastings Pier is being rebuilt with £14m of money raised mainly through the Heritage Lottery Fund

More than £70,000 worth of shares in Hastings Pier have been sold in 10 days.

They were purchased by more than 400 investors after the 140-year-old structure was destroyed by fire in October 2010.

The pier is being rebuilt with £14m, raised mainly through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Hastings Pier Charity hopes a further £300,000 can be raised by selling 3,000 shares for £100 each.

The charity said the money raised will be used as part of the refurbishment.

The shares went on sale on 5 October.

