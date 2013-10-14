Garage blaze damages Pulborough house

Image caption The fire started in the garage and roof, West Sussex Fire Service said

About 40 firefighters have been called to a fire that badly damaged a house in West Sussex.

Emergency Services were called to the detached property at Gay Street Lane, Pulborough just after 12:30 BST.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in the garage and roof space of the two-storey house but fire crews prevented it spreading.

No-one was injured but the Red Cross were called to provide support and help for the occupiers of the property.

The A29 between Adversane and Pulborough was closed for nearly four hours.