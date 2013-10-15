Brighton's Churchill Square shopping centre shut by fire

Image caption The centre has been shut while fire crews cool the acetylene cylinder which caught fire

A shopping centre in Brighton has been evacuated and a cordon placed around the building following a fire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Churchill Square in the city at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said an acetylene cylinder in a storage area where work was being carried out had set alight.

The centre is expected to be closed until midday while firefighters cool the cylinder.

A spokesman said: "The fire is now out and crews are cooling the acetylene cylinder using one hose reel jet.

"The cooling process is expected to take some time."

Four fire engines from Preston Circus and Hove, as well as the Incident Command Unit from Lewes are currently at the scene.