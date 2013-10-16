Landline calls to 999 service disrupted in West Sussex

From the section

Image caption 999 calls from mobile phones were not affected

An "equipment fault" caused disruption to calls to the emergency 999 service from landlines in parts of West Sussex earlier.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the fault affected services in the Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill areas for about four hours.

He said police patrols had been increased in those areas.

Shortly after 14:00 BST, the force said the problems had been resolved. Calls from mobile phones were not affected.