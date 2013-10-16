In pictures: Beattie's new abstract works at the Jerwood
Rarely-seen work by Basil Beattie, one of Britain's most respected abstract artists, goes on public display in East Sussex.
Rarely-seen work by Basil Beattie, one of Britain's most respected abstract artists, has gone on public display at the Jerwood Gallery in Hastings, East Sussex.
The 78-year-old is celebrated for his powerful, large scale abstract works in which he employs pictograms and spatial components, such as tunnels, steps and ladders, to explore the limits and possibilities of abstract pictorial space.
Basil Beattie said: "The staircases do not touch the top of the canvas and they don't touch either side. That for me is intriguing, that [there are] ways that look as if one can be optimistic - there's always perhaps the possibility that they don't lead anywhere."
Liz Gilmore, director of the Jerwood Gallery, said the exhibition - which runs until 8 January 2014 - shows "the hugely exciting development of his [Beattie's] recent work, which is both potent and monumental".
Lithographs by American abstract expressionist Philip Guston, whose works influenced Beattie, are also on display, to mark the centenary of his birth. His works feature recurrent images such as the soles of shoes, heads, nails and hooded figures.
The work of the eccentric British constructivist, Marlow Moss (1889-1958) can also be seen at the Jerwood Gallery.
Moss, who changed her name in 1919 from Marjorie Jewel Moss to Marlow Moss and permanently adopted a masculine appearance, worked in Cornwall from 1941 until her death.