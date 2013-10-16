In pictures: Beattie's new abstract works at the Jerwood

  • 16 October 2013
  • From the section Sussex

Rarely-seen work by Basil Beattie, one of Britain's most respected abstract artists, goes on public display in East Sussex.

  • Basil Beattie, Step Up On, 2013

    Rarely-seen work by Basil Beattie, one of Britain's most respected abstract artists, has gone on public display at the Jerwood Gallery in Hastings, East Sussex.

  • Basil Beattie, Above and Below, 2013

    The 78-year-old is celebrated for his powerful, large scale abstract works in which he employs pictograms and spatial components, such as tunnels, steps and ladders, to explore the limits and possibilities of abstract pictorial space.

  • Basil Beattie, Ascent, 2012

    Basil Beattie said: "The staircases do not touch the top of the canvas and they don't touch either side. That for me is intriguing, that [there are] ways that look as if one can be optimistic - there's always perhaps the possibility that they don't lead anywhere."

  • Basil Beattie, Days Begin and End Here, 2013

    Liz Gilmore, director of the Jerwood Gallery, said the exhibition - which runs until 8 January 2014 - shows "the hugely exciting development of his [Beattie's] recent work, which is both potent and monumental".

  • Philip Guston, Pile Up, 1981

    Lithographs by American abstract expressionist Philip Guston, whose works influenced Beattie, are also on display, to mark the centenary of his birth. His works feature recurrent images such as the soles of shoes, heads, nails and hooded figures.

  • Marlow Moss, White, Black, Yellow and Blue, 1954. Private Collection

    The work of the eccentric British constructivist, Marlow Moss (1889-1958) can also be seen at the Jerwood Gallery.

  • Marlow Moss, Composition in Yellow, Black and White, 1949

    Moss, who changed her name in 1919 from Marjorie Jewel Moss to Marlow Moss and permanently adopted a masculine appearance, worked in Cornwall from 1941 until her death.