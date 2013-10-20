In pictures: Capturing a year in Brighton and Hove
A Brighton photographer has been capturing life in the city with images taken every day.
Photographer Vincent Matthews has spent 12 months capturing scenes of Brighton and Hove. Every day since 20 October 2012 he has been out taking photographs of his home city.
During the year, Mr Vincent has captured images of the homeless, murder scenes, demonstrations and rallies.
"My aim was to show the true depth of this city, not just what most tourists get to take away with them," he said.
The project has been called "Stroma - My View of Brighton" after the scientific name for part of the eye.
"The images not only capture the vibrancy and diversity the city is renowned for, but also much of everyday things that go unnoticed by most whom live or visit here," Mr Matthews said.
The photographer set out to record everyday life in the city, Many images have been posted on Flickr (www.flickr.com/photos/stroma-brighton).
Mr Matthews said he estimated he had covered more than 3,000 miles over the course of the year-long project.
"Brighton & Hove is not just a destination or an enclave for the arty set, but a place where people are born and die," Mr Matthews said.
"Before I donate all my images back to the city, I would love to get them displayed, collated into several books and to create standalone pieces of art," the photographer said.