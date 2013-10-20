Chichester stages rough sleepers charity event

Image caption A competition was held for the best shelter

Dozens of people have slept rough in West Sussex overnight to raise money for a homeless charity.

Organiser Stonepillow said it hoped to raise £10,000 through the event in Chichester.

Those taking part built shelters on Saturday and stayed in them until 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Nine-year-old Ella Allchin said: "It was a little bit cold but not a lot, and I did get a bit of sleep which was good."

She said she built her shelter with a cardboard boxes, a plastic sheet and sticky tape.

"After I heard it raises money for a charity called Stonepillow, I really wanted to help them," she said.