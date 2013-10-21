Rodmell man charged over indecent images

A 58-year-old man from East Sussex has been charged with 11 offences relating to more than 4,500 indecent images and videos of children.

John Powell, of Martens Field, Rodmell, faces one charge of taking an indecent image of a child known to him and one of possessing 363 prohibited images.

He is also accused of nine charges of making indecent images and videos.

Police said the child had been identified and safeguarding arrangements had been put in place.

None of the charges related to allegations of "contact offending" and all the other alleged indecent images and videos were internet-based, Sussex Police said.

Mr Powell was remanded in custody by magistrates and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on 14 November.