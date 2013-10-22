Anaesthetist charged over Brighton patient assault
- 22 October 2013
- From the section Sussex
A consultant anaesthetist has been charged with assaulting a patient at a Sussex hospital.
A 44-year-old woman from Uckfield reported she had been assaulted at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on 30 August, police said.
Christian Osmer, 57, of Pinewood Close, Brighton, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 31 October charged with common assault.
No other patients were involved, Sussex Police said.