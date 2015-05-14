Image copyright Google Image caption Emma Crowhurst died two weeks after being discovered on a pavement

A woman who is believed to have been murdered after she was found with head injuries on a pavement has been named by Sussex Police.

Emma Crowhurst, 36, of Albion Road, Eastbourne, was found on 26 April in Chawbrook Road, Eastbourne.

She was taken to hospital with a fractured skull, but died two weeks later.

Police said it was believed she was in an altercation with a man in the street where she was found.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said her death was a "tragic incident" and a murder investigation had been launched.

"At first Emma appeared to be making progress but her condition suddenly worsened over last weekend," he said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is nothing to suggest that there is any risk to the local community."