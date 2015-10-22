Drone images released of Brighton's i360 tower

Image copyright Visual Air Image caption The images show the tower is near completion

New images shot by a drone of Brighton's i360 tower under construction have been released.

When it is complete the tower, which is made from 17 tubes stacked on top of each other, will be 162m (531ft) tall.

The viewing pod, which is currently being built near Lyon in France, is expected to arrive in Brighton in November.

It will be able to carry 200 people. Developers hope the tower will attract 700,000 visitors per year.

The tower is sited close to the West Pier, which burned down.

It has been designed by the architects behind the London Eye and is scheduled to open in summer 2016.

Image copyright Visual Air Image caption The i360 tower is being built close to the derelict West Pier

Image copyright Gary Eastwood Image caption The pod is being built by the firm which constructed the London Eye capsules