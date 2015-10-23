Billingshurst stud farm call to move 'distressing' fireworks

Image copyright Theo Chan Image caption Horses "sweat, lather up and start pacing" during the sound checks for the display, according to the stud owner

The owner of a West Sussex stud farm has called for an annual fireworks display to be moved because he says it is too distressing for his horses.

Theo Chan has about 40 horses at Tedfold Stud in Billingshurst, about 500 yards from Jubilee Fields where the display has been held for eight years.

"The horses get very, very stressed out both physically and psychologically," said Mr Chan.

Aurora Fireworks said it had halved the size of the display and cut its length.

'Frightened and bewildered'

The show, held on 17 October this year in aid of Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice, attracted about 4,000 spectators.

Mr Chan said the horses started to become distressed during the afternoon preparations.

"They sweat, they lather up, they start pacing in the stable or out in the paddock," he said.

"Over the eight years they have been virtually trained by the fireworks to react at the point when they start doing the sound check."

He said there were other suitable venues, such as a park near the station, school playing fields or a nearby agricultural college.

Pat Watkins, who keeps three horses near the site, said they were frightened and bewildered every year and backed the call for the venue to move.

Other people support the display, including Adam Giocomelli, who tweeted: Billingshurst firework display is an excellent event! It raises thousands for charity let's hope it continues!

Aurora said in a statement: "Many horse and animal owners attend and support what is a marvellous and well-run community event.

"We have gone beyond our statutory duty by offering to reimburse expenses incurred by Tedfold Stud business in respect of the event."