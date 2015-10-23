How do you improve social mobility in grammar schools?

Image copyright PA Image caption Artists' impression of the grammar school to open in Sevenoaks in September 2017

The decision by Education Secretary Nicky Morgan to give consent for a new grammar school annexe to be built in Sevenoaks - the first major grammar school expansion in 50 years - has re-ignited the debate over whether the selective schools actually help improve social mobility, as they were designed to.

Kent and Medway are unusual in that they're among the few local authorities in England which have largely intact selective schools systems.

In other areas - such as Birmingham - only a few grammar schools remain, despite the rest of the system being fully comprehensive.

The decision to allow the Weald of Kent school in Tonbridge to open a satellite site in Sevenoaks has been hugely controversial.

Tony Blair's government introduced legislation shortly after winning power in 1997 banning the opening of any more grammars because of Labour's long-standing opposition to academic selection.

Their position hasn't changed and shadow education secretary Lucy Powell described the decision to allow the annexe to be built as a "backwards step".

Of course you'd expect Labour to take that view but what about the leader of Kent County Council (KCC), who has lobbied so hard to be allowed to build extra capacity in Sevenoaks?

Paul Carter told a meeting of the full council on Thursday that when it comes to grammar schools: "Everyone talks about social mobility and it's not as we would like it to be.

"We intend to set up a commission to look at how we can increase social mobility into grammar schools and hope an all-party group will look at how to encourage more parents from impoverished backgrounds to enter their youngsters into the 11-plus".

Reacting to Paul Carter's statement, Ms Powell said: "All the evidence shows selective education is terrible for social mobility with even Kent County Council admitting yesterday grammar schools fail disadvantaged children.

"The government should be focusing on ensuring an excellent education for all children not just the few who get through the grammar school gates."

So does she have a point?

Mr Carter's admission is borne out in figures which show that at The Skinners' School in Tunbridge Wells only 0.5% of the pupils who attend are eligible for Free School Meals. At Dane Court Grammar School in Thanet that figure rises to 5.7% but is still a tiny number.

In Birmingham they're already taking steps to address the issue.

A group of five grammar schools called the King Edward VI grammars have introduced a strategy called Opening Doors to widen access into their schools for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through the initiative, they have expanded grammars to allow more places for these children and they've set a target of admitting 20% of children who receive free school meals for four of their grammar schools and 25% for the other one.

They've also reduced the qualifying score for some children in receipt of free meals by up to 26 marks and are working closely with primaries so they can encourage applicants.

They say because of these initiatives they now have 100 pupils at the schools who would not have gone there just two years ago.

KCC has now set up a committee, to be led by Jenny Whittle, which will look at how to improve social mobility and encourage primary schools to enter children from less well-off backgrounds for the Kent test to enable them to try to get a grammar school place.

Unless Kent does take steps to increase access to children from less privileged backgrounds, the perception that grammar schools are the preserve of the middle class will persist and any move to build extensions or new annexes in future are likely to prove very controversial.