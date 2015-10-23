Shoreham air crash families given temporary memorial site

Image caption Families and friends objected to plans to remove ribbons from the bridge

The families of the 11 men killed in the Shoreham air crash have been given a site to create a temporary steel arch memorial where ribbons can be tied while a permanent one is planned.

Relatives and friends had reacted angrily after the families were told ribbons tied to a bridge near the crash scene would have to be removed.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) agreed plans with families on Friday.

Gina Chirico, victim Mark Trussler's fiancee, said: "We're more than happy."

Shelley Spooner, a friend of Matt Jones who died in the disaster, said the temporary memorial would be a steel arch and people would be able to tie ribbons to it.

'Somewhere to reflect'

The Shoreham toll bridge became the focus of commemorations for the people who died when a 1950s Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 on 22 August.

It was covered with flowers but they were eventually removed.

WSCC leader Louise Goldsmith said: "We wanted to find a place where people could have somewhere to reflect.

"We have to recognise people are grieving, this is a terrible tragedy, and there's something about having a focal place where people can go.

"We're also aware that it's coming up to birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas.

"Although the bridge is marvellous, is it the right place really to leave everything?"

Image caption The council had said loose ribbons could get into rivers and endanger wildlife

Ms Goldsmith said it was not known how long it would take to design the fixed memorial nor what it would look like but the arch would provide somewhere to go in the meantime.

A tree of remembrance is also being considered for Christmas.

Ms Goldsmith said new ribbons could be attached to the memorial when it was ready, and ribbons currently on the bridge would be stored.

The ribbons on the bridge would remain there until the steel arch was ready, she said.

The victims:

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson