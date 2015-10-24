Brighton and Hove council agrees Uber taxi-hailing licence

Image copyright PA Image caption Uber said it was looking forward "to offering a safe, reliable and affordable choice"

The smartphone taxi app Uber is to operate in Brighton and Hove after councillors granted the company a temporary licence.

City chiefs met earlier this week amid concerns from taxi companies that it could undercut their business.

The city council said it was "minded to grant a licence for a year from its launch date, yet to be announced".

In a statement, Uber said it was looking forward "to offering a safe, reliable and affordable choice".

It added: "Over 85,000 people in the area have downloaded and opened the app in the last few months so we're really excited about the potential."

'Taxi service standards'

Founded six years ago, San Francisco-based Uber "connects riders to drivers" with an app that uses GPS technology to locate available vehicles.

Users tap their phone to hail a cab and pay automatically on arrival with a credit or debit card.

Drivers sign up as independent contractors and are their own boss.

The private hire vehicles cannot ply for hire in the street, wait at cab ranks or be hailed by passers-by.

Councillors agreed Uber could operate initially for a year to "test their commitment to meeting the city's taxi service standards".

At Monday's council meeting, Uber representatives said they were already licensed in 33 council areas in the UK, though not yet operating in all of them.