New chief executive for Brighton and Hove City Council

Image copyright Brighton and Hove City Council Image caption Geoff Raw began working at the authority in November 2010

The new chief executive of Brighton and Hove City Council has been appointed.

Geoff Raw will take over the running of the council after working at the authority for five years.

He has been acting chief executive since May 2015 and was previously executive director of environment, development and housing for the council.

Warren Morgan, who is the leader of the council, said he was "delighted" with the appointment.

The council's former chief executive, Penny Thompson, stepped down in June with a payment of £269,000.