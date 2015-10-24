Skin lightening cream seized at Gatwick Airport
- 24 October 2015
- From the section Sussex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Nearly 1,000 jars of "highly toxic" skin lightening cream has been seized at Gatwick Airport.
The jars contained the banned substance hydroquinone, which has been linked to cancer.
West Sussex County Council's trading standards team said the products had a retail value of more than £14,000. They had been flown in from Africa for distribution in the UK.
David Barling, from the council, said the products had been banned in the EU.