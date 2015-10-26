St Leonards Hospice arson accused dies

Image caption Two patients suffered smoke inhalation and died later in hospital

A man charged with starting a fire at a hospice which killed two people has died in prison.

Rodney Smith, 67, of Quarry Hill, St Leonards, Sussex, was accused of arson with intent to endanger life after the blaze at St Michael's Hospice in July.

He was a patient at the hospice at the time of the fire and was terminally ill, police said.

Mr Smith was later remanded to Lewes Prison, where he was being cared for in the hospital wing.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said Mr Smith, who died last Monday and was due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, was the only suspect in the arson investigation.

Police have said Mr Smith's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Two patients, Jill Moon, 62 and David Denness, 81, suffered smoke inhalation in the fire and died later in hospital.

In a statement, St Michael's Hospice said it had been "extremely saddened" by the fire.

"The hospice extends its sympathy to all those affected by the fire and in particular its condolences to the families and friends of the two people who sadly passed away," it said.

Since the fire, most of the hospice building has remained closed and inpatient services are still being provided at a care home in Hastings where the hospice has rented space.

The hospice is putting together plans to raise funds to redevelop the building at the same time as repairs are carried out.