Conquest Hospital consultant 'stroked and groped' patient

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Dr Jayaram Pai is accused of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the Conquest Hospital in February 2013

A consultant paediatrician sexually assaulted a 16-year-old patient by stroking and groping her and kissing her cheek, a court heard.

Dr Jayaram Pai, from Conquest Hospital in St Leonards-on-Sea, denies three offences of sexual assault on a girl then aged 16.

The allegations relate to February 2013, Hove Crown Court was told.

Dr Pai, 46, of Battle in East Sussex, claims his actions were an appropriate part of a proper medical examination.

Jeffrey Lamb, for the prosecution, told the court the patient had been complaining of pains to her side and was taken to the hospital by her father.

The consultation began without him after her father had trouble finding a parking space, the court was told.

Sex assault denied

Following a brief examination of her chest, she said Dr Pai had asked if he could unbutton her trousers.

Mr Lamb said: "Dr Pai began to unbutton her jeans, asked if it was okay to do so, having done so he pulled down her underwear and began to feel her in the area of her pubic hair, in her words she used 'down there'."

In a video interview, the patient said: "He asked if he was making me uncomfortable, he said I was really pretty, I was gorgeous, I didn't really say anything.

"I was shaking at the time, I didn't know what he was capable of. He leaned in to kiss me and began to kiss me on the cheek, he said 'I am so sorry, have I done anything I shouldn't have', he asked if I was going to say anything. I was too scared to say anything."

She continued: "I was so scared, I wasn't sure what he was capable of, if I stopped him, if I tried leaving the room, would he attack me."

Mr Lamb earlier told the court the consultation had continued after her father arrived and he was asked to stand behind a curtain.

He said it was at this point she said Dr Pai groped her breasts.

The patient said: "As soon as we got out of the main door I burst out crying, my dad asked me what was wrong, I said 'he just sexually assaulted me'."

The trial continues.