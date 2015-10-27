Firework seriously injures girl at Lewes bonfire event

Image caption The Nevill Bonfire Society event is one of the bonfire celebrations in the season

A six-year-old girl was seriously injured by a firework at a bonfire society event in Sussex, it has been revealed.

Sussex Police has released details of an incident in Lewes on 17 October which left the girl with a fractured skull and perforated ear drum.

Det Con Matt Cherryman said the girl's mother also suffered bruises and burns.

The mother and daughter were in an enclosure off Nevill Road at a Nevill Bonfire Society event.

Det Con Cherryman said the girl was hit on the head by the firework and treated at King's College Hospital in London.

She is now recovering at home.

Anyone who saw the incident or filmed the display is asked to contact the police.

The BBC has not yet been able to contact anyone from the society.