Valuable painting of Paula Yates stolen in Hastings

A painting of the late television presenter Paula Yates, estimated to be worth several thousand pounds, has been stolen from a house in East Sussex.

Thieves targeted the private property in High Street, Old Town, Hastings, on Monday between 16:00 and 18:00 GMT.

The large picture, painted by artist Stella Vine and measuring about 5ft by 4ft, was taken from the living room.

It is not known whether it had been bought as an investment or whether the owner had links to the Yates' family.