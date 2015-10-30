Conquest Hospital consultant not guilty of sexual assault

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Dr Jayaram Pai denied sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the Conquest Hospital

A consultant paediatrician has been cleared of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female patient.

Dr Jayaram Pai, of The Spinney, Battle, in East Sussex, was found not guilty of three charges of sexual assault following a trial at Hove Crown Court.

The 46-year-old denied the charges and said he had carried out a professional medical examination of the girl.

The alleged assault was said to have taken place at the Conquest Hospital, in St Leonards, in February 2013.